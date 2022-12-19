Eli Manning Is 'Excited' For 1 Guest On Tonight's 'ManningCast'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The ManningCast returns tonight for the Rams-Packers game on Monday Night Football and as usual there are guests galore. But Eli Manning is excited for one guest in particular.

Earlier today, Omaha Productions posted their list of guests, which starts with 49ers tight end George Kittle followed by NFL legends DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis. But the fourth one is the one that has Manning excited.

"Excited to watch a lot of Lil Wayne tonight," Manning said, hyped for the five-time Grammy winner to join the broadcast.

Manning's tweet already has over 600 likes. Fans have been fascinated by the lineup for several hours now and hope that Lil Wayne really adds something extra to the broadcast.

"Odds Wayne smokes on camera tonight?" one user replied.

"Great line up looking forward to it," wrote another.

"Excited to see Demarcus and Peyton together!" a third wrote.

Lil Wayne is a diehard Packers fan but has made his displeasure with Aaron Rodgers known for over a month now. No doubt he'll have something to say about the Packers signal caller tonight - and probably about a lot of other spicy topics too.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ABC.