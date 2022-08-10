Eli Manning Joins Ownership Group For NY Sports Franchise

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Eli Manning attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

A legend in the tri-state area, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning expanded his portfolio Wednesday by joining the Gotham FC ownership group.

The women's soccer club welcomed the two-time Super Bowl champ with an announcement via Twitter.

Speaking on becoming a minority owner of Gotham FC, Manning told the New York Post:

This league and this team practice 15 minutes away from my house, they play games right here in New Jersey. I wanted to support them, and the idea of taking my kids to a practice or a game ... I have three girls. It’s a way to get involved and find role models for my girls. You put them in different things, and you want them to find things that they’re passionate about. It creates such great life lessons and work ethic and teamwork and dedication and commitment and those type of things.

Sports ownership is just the latest venture for Eli Manning.

After 16 seasons in the NFL, Peyton's little brother continues to expand the family's growing empire; dipping his toes into media with the ESPN's "Manningcast" and hosting a series of episodes of "The Eli Manning Show" on the Giants YouTube channel.