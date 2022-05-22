Eli Manning Jokes About 'Proudest' Moment Of His Entire Life

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was a former first overall pick, two-time Super Bowl champion and enjoyed a 16-year career in the NFL.

However, none of those qualify as Manning's proudest achievement, the four-time Pro Bowler says. Speaking to Joe Buck and Michael collins on ESPN, Eli instead revealed that it was giving big brother Peyton an atomic wedgie.

I gave [Peyton] an atomic wedgie. Atomic means it's over the head. The underwear got over his head. And that was my proudest moment of my entire life.

Eli painted the picture of the 25-year-old memory. Telling Buck and Collins that the two were on a golfing trip when Peyton tried to tackle him as he was getting dressed.

As soon as Eli saw Peyton stuck between the bed and wall, he knew what had to be done.

We're still waiting on confirmation from Peyton on this story. But, it just adds to the many legendary tales of the Manning brothers.