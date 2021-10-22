Eli Manning Offers His Advice For Nephew, 5-Star QB Arch Manning

On Saturday, Arch Manning, the nation’s top recruit in the 2023 class, will continue his whirlwind of college tours with a trip to Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This weekend will heavily revolve around the Manning family as former Rebels superstar and Arch’s uncle, Eli Manning, will have his iconic No. 10 jersey retired at halftime of the team’s SEC matchup against LSU.

While Eli could pressure his talented nephew to follow in his footsteps, the retired QB elected to go a different route when speaking to reporters on Thursday.

“I’m excited for Arch and everything he’s going through,” Eli said, per 247Sports. “I have not seen him play in person just with everything going on. I’ve been able to stream some games and talk to him and keep up with him. I’m excited for him to just go through (this). I told him, ‘Hey. Just enjoy being a junior in high school. This is a great time in your life. Playing football with your best friends and you’ve grown up with and you’ve played little league baseball with and you’ve played football at recess with your whole life. So enjoy this time. Go out there and try to win a state championship and kind of keep the focus on that and you’ll figure out the right spot to go to college and everything after that.'”

As one of the most highly-touted recruits in recent memory, Arch has experienced some pretty incredible environments so far. But with the family connections the young QB has within the Ole Miss program, this weekend might take the cake.

For Eli Manning Day, the field at The Vaught has been customized to honor the family name. And while this gesture is meant for his uncle’s jersey retirement ceremony, the bold-lettered “MANNING” in each end zone will be tough for the young prospect to ignore.

Ole Miss is really going all out to get Arch Manning 😉 (Yes we know they've painted the end zones like this for Eli Manning Day vs LSU) 📸: @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/atIDx5KC43 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2021

Arch’s grandfather and namesake, Archie Manning, also played quarterback for the Rebels. His father, Cooper, committed to the program as a wide receiver as well, before having to step away from football.

The No. 12 Rebels will kickoff against the unranked Tigers tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET.

