Eli Manning Reacts To Arch Manning's Commitment

On Thursday morning, one of the more interesting recruiting stories in high school football finally reached its conclusion - for now at least.

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas. "Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Manning tweeted earlier this morning.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class had offers from every major college football program in the country and chose Texas over the likes of Alabama, Georgia and others.

On Thursday night, his uncle, two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, reacted to the news. He said he and Peyton are looking forward to visiting Austin in a few years.

"Peyton and I are excited to go to Austin in a few falls and watch him play," Eli said.

Manning still has another year of high school left before he can head to the college game. That will give an opportunity for fellow elite quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers a chance to show the world he shouldn't be supplanted by Manning in 2024.

