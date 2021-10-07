Eli Manning Revealed Why He Refused To Play For Chargers

17 years ago, Eli Manning was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers — a team for whom he never played a single snap.

Just before the draft, Manning and his agent informed the Chargers that he would sit out for the entire 2004 season if the franchise drafted him with the first pick. Though the then-struggling San Diego organization ignored that threat, they ended up trading the young QB to the New York Giants less than an hour later.

To this day, Manning never revealed why he didn’t want to play for the Chargers. But during a recent interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, the retired quarterback finally broke his silence.

“It was my decision having talked with my agent, coaches, [general managers] and owners,” Manning said. “Going through the draft process, I was just worried about the Chargers organization at the time. I felt it was the right decision and I had a little pull. I quietly tried to say ‘Hey, please don’t draft me, it can be our secret,’ and they didn’t keep the secret part very well.”

Manning’s agent at the time was Tom Condon, who also represented Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer, quarterback Drew Brees and superstar running back LaDanian Tomlinson. As such, the rookie QB and his representation had a pretty good idea of what was going on within the San Diego franchise.

Leading up to the 2004 season, the Chargers didn’t exactly have a sterling reputation when it came to young quarterbacks. Prior to a couple rough opening seasons for Brees, the team selected one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history, Ryan Leaf, with the No. 2 pick in 1998.

Over the years, many have suggested that Eli’s father, Archie, pushed him to avoid getting drafted by the Chargers. During his chat with Brandt, the two-time Super Bowl champion said that simply wasn’t true.

“It wasn’t my Dad. He was trying to take the heat off of me, he knew I was going to get criticized,” Manning said. “After that, the Chargers turned it around, they got Shawne Merriman, then Drew Brees started playing great, then Philip (Rivers) started playing great, they went to AFC Championship games, they’re making playoffs and turned things around.”

This deal ultimately worked out for both sides. In the draft-day trade, the Chargers received their future franchise quarterback Phillip Rivers and Manning went to New York where he spent the entirety of his 16-year NFL career.