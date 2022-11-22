Eli Manning Reveals Favorite College Football Rivalry Memory

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Eli Manning attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

One of the best rivalries in college football is set to be renewed on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss is going to take on Mississippi State in The Egg Bowl, which has been going on since 1901. The Rebels lead the all-time series over the Bulldogs with a 64-54-1 record.

Eli Manning, who knows a thing or two about this rivalry since he played at Ole Miss from 2000-03, shared his favorite memory about it on Tuesday morning.

“My junior year,” Manning said, (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “I was kind of banged up, I had hurt my elbow the week before, it’s always cold. I hit Chris Collins on a slant, he took it about 80 yards, and afterward, you had my parents and family there, go back to their little spot, and eat Thanksgiving dinner with now my wife, and my parents."

The game that Manning is referring to took place in 2002. The Rebels took down the Bulldogs, 24-12 and Manning threw for two touchdowns in the win.

This year's version will take place on Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. ET.