Eli Manning Reveals His Expectation For Tom Brady This Season

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Eli Manning attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Eli Manning has high expectations for Tom Brady in what could be his final season.

Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the two-time Super Bowl champ told Mike Greenberg and Jeff Saturday that he expects TB12 to be the same QB he's been to this point in his career.

I expect him to be as good as he's been the last 20 plus years. This guy knows how to play football, he knows the offense, he knows the players... so the fact that he took a little break during training camp- guys have done that before. Michael Strahan did it with us he just didn't report it. ... Brady did the same thing, just a different approach.

Brady is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign in 2021. But with injuries to the offensive line and his strange retirement/unretirement, some question what this year could look like.

We'll get our first look on Sunday night vs. the Cowboys.