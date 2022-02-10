Eli Manning Reveals His Prediction For Super Bowl 56

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has revealed his pick for this Sunday’s big game.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the former New York Giants QB took the Cincinnati Bengals as his winner of Super Bowl 56. This pick came despite him viewing the Los Angeles Rams as the better team “on paper.”

“I think it’ll be a close game. I know on paper I see the Rams being a better football team, and I think with their defensive line, they can kind of possibly take over the game and make it a long, a long day for Burrow,” Manning said. “But I see that Cincinnati and Burrow have something unique about them where they just find ways. I wouldn’t be surprised if they can fight back and make it a tight game.”

This year’s Cincinnati team has some glaring similarities to Manning’s Super Bowl-winning squads in the mid 2000s. Just like each of Manning’s title-claiming squads in 2008 and 2012, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are getting hot at the right time — winning three of their final four regular-season games and making an unexpected run through the conference championship.

Manning says this Bengals team has an “it factor” that gives it a shot to mount yet another upset victory.

What do you think of Manning’s prediction?