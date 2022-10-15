Eli Manning Reveals New "Advice" For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli, is coming out of high school as one of the most highly-touted recruits in college football history.

The senior at Isidore Newman is ranked as a five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Given his elite talent and family name, his high school career has been analyzed closely by the football world.

With all this attention comes a great deal of pressure for the young signal caller. During a recent interview with People, Eli Manning shared some words of advice for his talented nephew.

"I've just been proud of Arch on how he's handled this whole situation," Eli said. "I know there's been a lot of pressure on him, since he was a freshman in high school and was the starting quarterback.

"He's broken all my records and Peyton [Manning]'s records, so I don't know if he needs any more advice from me right now."

Arch made his long-awaited college decision earlier this year, committing to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

"It's all about trying to earn the respect of your teammates, your coaches, have a great work ethic and enjoy the college experience of whatever campus that you're at," Eli added.