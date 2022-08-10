Eli Manning Reveals Scouting Report On Nephew Arch

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos appear at the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning is one of the most highly-touted prospects in recent college football memory.

While Manning no-doubt has some elite football talent, a lot of the hype surrounding him comes as a result of his family name.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, Arch's uncle, recently gave a scouting report on his talented nephew.

“He’s more athletic than Peyton or I,” Eli said, per the New York Post. “Maybe a little bit bigger than Peyton or I, and so I think he’s got the ability to scramble around and run around — probably more similar to my dad (Archie) than Peyton or I.”

The younger Manning made his highly-anticipated college decision earlier this year, electing to join head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Though Arch was once interested in Eli's alma mater, Ole Miss —the retired NFL star is happy with his nephew's decision.

“Now he can just go enjoy his senior year (at Isadore Newman School,)” Eli said. “Go play football and try to win some football games and be a great teammate and don’t have to worry about the next step. He’s going to a great spot, great history of football in Texas, and excited to get to watch him.”

Manning has one more high school season before joining Texas as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.