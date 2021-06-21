Eli Manning never passes up a chance to troll Tom Brady.

The former New York Giants quarterback has lifelong bragging rights over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star. Manning, of course, twice defeated Brady in the Super Bowl – and he’s never going to let anyone forget that.

The Giants released a special Eli Manning video for Father’s Day. In the video, Manning makes several “dad jokes.” Of course, one of them was aimed at Brady.

“What is Tom Brady’s favorite wine (whine)?” Manning asked his former teammate, Shaun O’Hara. “I can’t beat the Giants!”

Well played, Eli.

O’Hara had a pretty good response, too.

“I can’t throw it and catch it,” he said, referencing Gisele Bundchen’s postgame message following the Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants.

Giants fans had some Eli Manning/Tom Brady Father’s Day jokes, too.

“You think Tom called him today?” one fan joked.

“He probably still mad that he lost to his dad so he didn’t call,” another fan added.

Brady is the G.O.A.T with seven Super Bowls, though Eli Manning will always have bragging rights over the legendary quarterback.