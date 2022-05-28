Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin Reunited: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This had to warm a few hearts in the greater-New York area. On Saturday, Eli Manning shared a picture with former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin.

"It was great to be with Coach Coughlin and to watch some film with him again," Manning tweeted.

The NFL world reacted to the old duo together once again.

"Should have invited Belichick and Brady," a podcaster said.

"This makes me so happy," a Giants fan replied.

"Y'all gone make me cry I miss u guys."

"Can’t wait to see what project this is for," commented Art Stapleton.

"Love to see this."

"...on the set of KNIVES OUT" tweeted Chad Orzel.

"My childhood in a picture," another Giants fan said.

"An all conquering hero and a man I truly wish was my uncle," another replied.

"This image moves me so much..." commented another fan of the G-Men. "I miss this duo that honored the New York Football Giants so much and gave us so much joy... Will we be happy like this again?"

Manning and Coughlin worked together from 2004-2015, winning two Super Bowls in the process. One of the more memorable coach and quarterback pairings of the 00s for sure.