Eli Manning’s Tweet About The Eagles Is Going Viral

The New York Giants would have won the NFC East if the Philadelphia Eagles upset the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football. Clearly, the Eagles did not care.

Philadelphia had a lackluster effort (well, lackluster coaching effort) against Washington on Sunday night.

The Eagles fell to the Football Team, 20-14. Philadelphia was in the game for most of the contest, but head coach Doug Pederson did two puzzling things:

He went for it on fourth down instead of kicking a game-tying field goal.

He benched starter Jalen Hurts in favor of third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter.

Current and former Giants players are not happy with the effort.

Legendary New York quarterback Eli Manning took to Twitter to roast Philadelphia.

“Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on….?” Giants running back Saquon Barkley tweeted in the fourth quarter.

“This is why we don’t like the Eagles,” Manning responded following the game.

This is why we don’t like the Eagles. https://t.co/Efe7kEPtES — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 4, 2021

That is very true.

While the Eagles’ performance did not help the Giants on Sunday night, it did add even more fuel to the rivalry fire.

The NFC East should be pretty fun to watch in 2021 (from a drama standpoint, at least – hopefully the on-field play is better, too).