Photos: Meet The Wife Of Giants Legend Eli Manning

Retirement life has been going pretty well for Eli Manning.

The legendary New York Giants quarterback has stayed close to the game. Manning, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, holds a business operations and fan engagement role with the NFC East franchise. He’s also gotten into broadcasting.

Eli works on a Monday Night Football telecast with his brother, Peyton Manning. The brothers/ex-NFL quarterbacks do a complementary broadcast for ESPN on ESPN2. It doesn’t happen every week, but so far, the broadcast is getting great reviews.

The former Ole Miss star has mostly been spending more time with family, though. Eli and his wife, Abby, have four children.

Eli and Abby met in college. The former NFL quarterback starred collegiately at Ole Miss, where his father played. Abby, a Tennessee native, also attended the SEC school.

While Eli was off starring in the National Football League, Abby received a degree in family and consumer sciences in 2005. She’s since gone into philanthropy, working with several notable charities.

Eli made the decision to propose to Abby in 2007.

“During a trip home to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, he designed an engagement ring at Adler’s. A few weeks later, they were slated to take a trip to see her family in Nashville. Abby thought he might propose to her then but Eli just couldn’t wait that long. On a simple Tuesday evening they were spending together, Eli turned toward Abby and got down on his knee. Abby was taken aback at first but breathlessly said ‘Yes!’ He presented her with a gorgeous Adler’s emerald-cut center stone ring, flanked by two emerald-cut diamonds on either side,” MyNewOrleans.com reported.

Abby was by Eli’s side throughout his legendary NFL career. Along the way, the couple welcomed four children into the world.

Eli and Abby have four children together – Lucy, Ava, Charles and Caroline. Eli and Abby’s children mostly stay out of the spotlight, though they’ve been seen at various Giants events, including the quarterback’s retirement press conference.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has made it clear that fatherhood is the most-important thing to him.

“My big role as a father at night, every night, is bath time,” Manning told Giants.com. “My wife (Abby) will tell me that I get the girls all riled up before bedtime, because I like a lot of bubbles and I like splashes and we sing and dance in there.”

“I consider being the father of my two girls the most important role that I have.”

That was back in 2014, when Eli and Abby had just two children. Now, they’re outnumbered in the household at 4-1.

Parenting life must be easier in retirement than it was during the NFL days, though.

The Giants, meanwhile, have struggled greatly in the post-Eli Manning era. New York is 1-4 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

[FanBuzz]