Eli Manning's Photo With "Another Football Player" Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has run into a bunch of football players over the past couple days.

From Rams Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, to Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer, Manning has been taking photos with a number of ex-players. But it's the one he ran into Wednesday that got fans talking.

"I’m on a roll," Eli tweeted. "I ran into another football player today."

The picture of the two-time Super Bowl champ with his big brother Peyton started to go viral on social media.

"Bahaha," laughed one user.

"Hmm, that dude looks familiar. Doesn't he do an alternate telecast of Monday Night Football with you?" asked another fan.

"Hey, we know these guys!" said Caesars Sportsbook.

"Me at 8-years-old walking into my mom’s room with my friend to ask if he can sleep over:" tweeted Rob Piersall.

"Last week Tim Tebow," noted another.

Gotta love the Manning brothers.