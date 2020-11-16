Eli Manning’s Tweet About DeAndre Hopkins Is Going Viral

The NFL world has been reacting to DeAndre Hopkins’ incredible game-winning touchdown grab all night.

With the clock expiring, Kyler Murray escaped pressure and launched a Hail Mary bomb to the end zone in Hopkins direction. In triple coverage, the star wide receiver high-pointed the ball to make the victory-sealing grab.

Of all the NFL reactions to Hopkins’ outstanding show of athleticism, Eli Manning’s has to be the funniest.

The former Giants quarterback took to Twitter to reveal his take on the play.

“There are only a select few of us that can make a play like this! Ha,” Manning wrote jokingly.

The two-time Super Bowl champ isn’t exactly the first player you think of when talking about explosively athletic players. This being said, Manning has been on the other end of a few of these incredible Hail Mary grabs. The 16-year New York quarterback is most famous for his 32-yard prayer to David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII dubbed the “Helmet Catch.”

Hopkins’ improbable catch moved the Cardinals to 6-3 on the season and propelled them to first place in the NFC West.

Arizona will take on Seattle next week for the second time this season. If Sunday’s game is anything like their first OT matchup, NFL fans will be in for another exciting finish.