Elijah Mitchell Viewed As Top Running Back: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after running for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Elijah Mitchell figures to be the man in the 49ers backfield going into 2022.

According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, San Francisco views Mitchell as their "top option in the run game." With the team "[envisioning] [rookie RB Tyrion Davis-Price] emerging as a bigger, more powerful complement" to Mitchell as the season progresses.

The NFL world reacted to the developments out of SF Monday.

"I give it until Week 6," said Luke Sawhook.

"Duh. But also, nice."

"This has to be the biggest reason why they emphasized drafted TDP higher than any of us expected or wanted," a 49ers fan commented. "Those 3rd/4th & short numbers are brutal & with Trey as a first year starter they can't have so many drive killers."

"Buying or selling?" asked Brad Evans. "People are naturally apprehensive given Shanny’s unpredictability, but I’m fully bought in at RB21 ADP. Mitchell was wonderfully efficient last year."

"And why wouldn't they?"

"I’m still shocked that 'most talented RB on the roster is the top back' has to be a headline but here we are," replied one user.

"After last year, I’m inclined to believe this means he is on the precipice of being cut," another tweeted.

Elijah Mitchell led the Niners in rushing after starting the season buried on the depth chart.

With the injuries he sustained as a rookie, Mitchell is reportedly looking to bulk up to 215-pounds from 200.