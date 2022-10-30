Elijah Moore Has Brutally Honest Admission On Zach Wilson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Disgruntled Jets receiver Elijah Moore continued to voice his frustrations by taking a shot at Zach Wilson and New York's offensive coaching staff.

Following the team's 22-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Moore was asked about his chemistry with the Jets' second-year QB. His response was short and to the point:

I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.

Moore was targeted just once on Sunday in his first game back since requesting a trade from the team a couple of weeks ago.

The former second round pick has been very public with his unhappiness when it comes to his role in New York's offense.

Robert Saleh and others have tried their best to extinguish the flames, saying that they want Moore to be a Jet and look forward to him contributing. But something is obviously awry.

On the year, Moore has recorded 16 catches and 211 yards.