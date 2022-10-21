Elijah Moore Makes Decision On Attending Jets Practice After Reported Trade Request

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Yesterday New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore made waves by getting himself excused from practice and asking for a trade later that day.

But whatever issues Moore is having with the Jets, it's apparently not enough to keep him off the practice field. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Moore was back with the Jets for practice on Friday.

Moore has openly expressed his displeasure with his lack of usage in the offense despite the team winning their last three games. He has been targeted twice in the last two games, making one reception for 11 yards in that span.

Through six games, Moore has 16 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns. He ranks fifth on the team in yards and is the only starter on offense who has not scored a touchdown.

As a rookie in 2021, Elijah Moore was one of the lone bright spots on a Jets team that went just 4-13. His eight-catch, 141-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 was one of the best by a Jets pass catcher in recent memory. Moore went on to lead the Jets in receiving that year.

But with the Jets turning rookies Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall into focal points of the offense, Moore has been getting fed less often.

Following his incident with the team yesterday it would almost be surprising if he wasn't a healthy scratch against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Will the Jets salvage their relationship with Moore or has the bridge been burned beyond repair?