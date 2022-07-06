Elite 2023 Athlete Recruit Has Revealed His Final 4 Schools

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Four-star college football recruit Collins Acheampong is reportedly close making a decision on his future.

On Wednesday, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Bibbins shared that the unique class of 2023 prospect was down to his final four schools and will make a decision later this week.

Per Bibbins, Acheampong is down to LSU, Miami, Michigan and UCLA.

The 6-foot-7, 254-pound California native is among the most unique recruits in his class. Not only with his athletic body-type, but because he hasn't played a snap of organized football since his freshman year in 2019.

His high school, Santa Margarita Catholic, got rid of its football program following the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn't stopped Acheampong from being one of the highest-rated prospects in the nation.

247 has him graded as the No. 16-ranked athlete in the class of 2023 and 17th-ranked out of California.

Acheampong projects to be an edge rusher at the next level.