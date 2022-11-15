Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday.

After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment.

In a statement shared to Twitter:

I want to thank Coach Narduzzi, Coach Cignetti, Coach Dibiaso, and the rest of the coaching staff at Pitt for believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to play college football. After prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh. Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me through this hard decision.

Minchey, a star at Pope John Paul II in Hendersonville, TN, is regarded as the No. 12 quarterback in America for the class of 2023.

In addition to Pitt, he also received offers from schools like Notre Dame, Houston, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

According to 247's "Crystal Ball Predictions," there's a high probability that Minchey finds himself playing for Marcus Freeman in South Bend after showing significant interest in the Fighting Irish.

Last season, Minchey threw for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns on the way to the Tennessee 3A D-II state semifinals.