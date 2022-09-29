Elite Linebacker Adarius Hayes Names His Top 8 Schools

Four-star linebacker recruit Adarius Hayes has narrowed his college options down to eight programs.

Hayes named Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF as his top choices.

"I just want to say thank god for all the blessings that came my way and I’m going to be posting my top 8," he wrote on Twitter.

Hayes is the No. 7-ranked edge rusher in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The Largo, Florida native is currently projected to commit to his home-state Florida Gators, per 247's Crystal Ball Predictions.

Florida has already reeled in four-star linebacker recruit Myles Graham, giving the Gators the No. 10 overall class in 2024.

Hayes chose these eight schools despite additional offers from Florida State, Iowa, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other major college football programs.

The highly-touted recruit has not specified when he'll make his official commitment decision.