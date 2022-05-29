Elite Lineman DJ Chester Is Down To 12 Schools

EAST LANSING MI - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of Spartan Stadium during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Central Michigan Chippewas on September 26, 2015 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Chippewas 30-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

One of the best offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class has trimmed his list of interested schools down to 12.

DJ Chester has a lot of very successful programs in his top 12 as his recruitment is wide open.

His top 12 consists of Miami, Ole Miss, Florida A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn, Nebraska, USC, South Carolina, LSU, Florida State, and NC State.

Chester will likely trim that list down one or two more times before he announces his commitment.

He's currently the No. 16 player in his home state (Georgia) and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 179 overall player in the nation, regardless of position.

There's no timetable for Chester to announce his commitment. He's likely going to take some official visits over the summer to get a feel for these schools and see which stand out.