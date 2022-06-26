Elite QB Recruit Jaden Rashada Announces Major Commitment

Mario Cristobal and Co. landed a good one this weekend. On Sunday, four-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada announced his commitment to the University of Miami over Florida, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

With Rashada taking his talents to South Beach, he becomes one of the biggest QB recruits in the storied program's history. As Cristobal and his staff continue to stack stars in Coral Gables.

Rated as the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2023, Rashada is second only to former Canes signal-caller Kyle Wright, who was the No. 3 player in his class.

A California native, Jaden Rashada starred in high school throwing for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions as a junior.

Speaking on why he chose Miami, the 6-4, 185-pound QB said he was not only sold on the Hurricanes new coaching staff; but their ability to compete as a national power.