Confirming what has been expected and reported for weeks now, five-star college basketball recruit G.G. Jackson has flipped his commitment to the University of South Carolina.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class was originally committed to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but announced his decision to decommit from the program earlier this month.

Jackson, a Columbia, South Carolina native, will reclassify and join his hometown Gamecocks program as a member of the 2022 class.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this major recruiting news.

"GG Jackson, arguably the best player in the country, is headed to play for this man at South Carolina. Huge pickup for new coach Lamont Paris — who looks pretty excited here in the gym at Peach Jam after hearing the news," college hoops insider Jeff Goodman reported.

"This feels so much like it will end up like Ben Simmons at LSU or Anthony Edwards at Georgia seasons," one fan wrote.

"I’m begging for UNC to face SC so Leaky can lock his ass up," another said.

"GG JACKSON IS OFFICIALLY A GAMECOCK!!!!!" another added.

Jackson is the highest-ranked recruit in South Carolina basketball history. The talented power forward will no doubt take an immediate starting role with the Gamecocks this coming season — a luxury he likely wouldn't have received if he went to Chapel Hill a year early.

With the large sums of money to be made under NIL contracts, it's no surprise that Jackson decided to expedite his college basketball process