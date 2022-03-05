On Friday, the sports world learned that Shane Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack. He was 52 years old.

Shortly after the news broke, Warne’s ex-fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Hurley posted several photos of her with Warne. She is understandably heartbroken at this time.

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” Warne wrote. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Here’s the post from Hurley:

The sports world honored Warne on Friday, as several athletes and media members recalled their fondest memories of him.

Warne’s management released a brief statement on his passing to Fox News.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne, one of the greatest cricket players of all-time, had a 15-year career. He was named to Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century and won a World Cup.

Our thoughts are with Warne’s family and friends at this time.