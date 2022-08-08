Elon Musk Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Situation Very Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) John Shearer/Getty Images

After a lengthy detention stay, WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison.

President Joe Biden has vowed that he'll do everything in his power to get the Phoenix Mercury center home safely, but Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk questioned whether the commander-in-chief and his administration will actually get it done.

Asking during an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast:

If the president is working so hard to free someone who is in jail in Russia for some weed, shouldn’t we free people in America? ... There are people in jail in America for the same stuff. Shouldn’t we free them too? My opinion is that people should not be in jail for non-violent drug crimes.

The U.S. State Department has classified Griner's case as a "wrongful detention" and has reportedly looked into possible prisoner swaps to bring the seven-time All-star back to America.

However, there's no clear timetable as to if/when that could take place.