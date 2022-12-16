Elon Musk May Have Just Ended An Unconventional College Football Tradition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) John Shearer/Getty Images

As Twitter owner Elon Musk continues to reshape the platform, one of the new rules he's implemented might have a side effect on one of college football's newer and more unconventional traditions.

Earlier this week, Musk announced that any accounts that share flight tracking information will be permanently suspended. This was done in response to a Twitter account that frequently posts on the comings and goings of his private jet.

But the knock on effect from this is likely to impact college football too. Particularly, the annual college coaching carousel.

In recent years, fans and analysts have used Twitter to track flights that might be used by coaches flying from one location to another to sign a new deal. The method doesn't exactly have a perfect batting average, but it did allow for the occasional big scoop well before teams were ready to make an announcement.

Some fans and analysts are lamenting that this new policy from Musk might have ended one of the most fun parts of the college coaching carousel.

As some fans have pointed out though, the new policy is likely to be selectively enforced and possibly not enforced at all other than to target people Elon Musk doesn't like.

Even so, Twitter users should probably be more cautious when trying to use flight information to get the scoop on big college coaching moves.

Will this policy be enforced on college football fans?