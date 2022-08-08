Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation.

The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.

“If the president is working so hard to free someone who is in jail in Russia for some weed, shouldn’t we free people in America?” the Tesla CEO said on the “Full Send” podcast this week.

“There are people in jail in America for the same stuff. Shouldn’t we free them too? My opinion is that people should not be in jail for non-violent drug crimes.”

Musk is not the only notable person with this take.

"He just moved his headquarters from California (legal weed) to Texas (draconian drug laws) so maybe he could start with his new home state," one fan noted.

"Though I certainly don't agree with everything he says, he does have a point. When thousands here are in prison for pot, it's a bit hypocritical. Even if it's legal in some states, transporting across state lines could likely get someone a smuggling charge-- and years in prison," another fan added.

"I certainly don't always agree with Elon Musk, but he is right about this," one fan added.

The U.S. continues to work on bringing Griner home.

Griner has been in Russian custody since February.