Elon Musk Tweets That He's Buying Major Sports Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) John Shearer/Getty Images

Business mogul and multi-billionaire Elon Musk claims that he plans on purchasing Premier League powerhouse Manchester United.

The Tesla CEO shared shared his intentions with a tweet on Tuesday evening.

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk wrote after a tweet regarding his political beliefs.

It's unclear if Musk is being serious about purchasing the world-renowned football club — but there's no question he has the capital to do so.

The eccentric billionaire is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $270.1 billion, per Forbes. Manchester United has an estimated value of about $4.6 billion.

Manchester United Plc is the ownership group that currently controls the football club, led by co-chairmen Joel and Avie Glazer.

This possible change in ownership would be yet another wrench thrown in an already-chaotic start to Manchester United's 2022-23 campaign. Despite a wealth of talent (including international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo), the Red Devils have started their season with two disappointing losses.

Will Musk go through with this possible purchase?