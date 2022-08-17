Elon Musk Tweets That He's Buying Major Sports Team
Business mogul and multi-billionaire Elon Musk claims that he plans on purchasing Premier League powerhouse Manchester United.
The Tesla CEO shared shared his intentions with a tweet on Tuesday evening.
"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk wrote after a tweet regarding his political beliefs.
It's unclear if Musk is being serious about purchasing the world-renowned football club — but there's no question he has the capital to do so.
The eccentric billionaire is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $270.1 billion, per Forbes. Manchester United has an estimated value of about $4.6 billion.
Manchester United Plc is the ownership group that currently controls the football club, led by co-chairmen Joel and Avie Glazer.
This possible change in ownership would be yet another wrench thrown in an already-chaotic start to Manchester United's 2022-23 campaign. Despite a wealth of talent (including international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo), the Red Devils have started their season with two disappointing losses.
Will Musk go through with this possible purchase?