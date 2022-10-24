Elton John Loved Halftime Show: College Football World Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John performs during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on September 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the event titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ohio State and Iowa's marching bands had a special halftime show on Saturday afternoon.

Both bands honored the legendary musician Elton John during halftime at the Horseshoe and based on Elton's reaction, he absolutely loved it.

"Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!"

College football fans also liked the show, based on their responses to Elton's tweet.

Even though the halftime performance was great, the game itself wasn't. Ohio State ran Iowa out of the building, 54-10 to get to 7-0 overall.

Iowa, meanwhile, dropped to 3-4 overall as its offensive struggles continued. Iowa will try to get back in the win column next week against Northwestern, while Ohio State will take on Penn State.

The game won't be remembered too much, but the halftime show sure will be