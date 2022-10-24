Elton John Loved Halftime Show: College Football World Reacts
Ohio State and Iowa's marching bands had a special halftime show on Saturday afternoon.
Both bands honored the legendary musician Elton John during halftime at the Horseshoe and based on Elton's reaction, he absolutely loved it.
"Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!"
College football fans also liked the show, based on their responses to Elton's tweet.
Even though the halftime performance was great, the game itself wasn't. Ohio State ran Iowa out of the building, 54-10 to get to 7-0 overall.
Iowa, meanwhile, dropped to 3-4 overall as its offensive struggles continued. Iowa will try to get back in the win column next week against Northwestern, while Ohio State will take on Penn State.
The game won't be remembered too much, but the halftime show sure will be