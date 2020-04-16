Video: Embarrassing Answer To Jeopardy! Sports Question

Today is Jackie Robinson Day.

Robinson, who broke the Major League Baseball color barrier on April 15, 1947, would normally be getting celebrated across the MLB. Players on every team would be wearing No. 42 jerseys in his honor.

Instead, Robinson, who passed away in 1972, is being honored digitally. Jeopardy! had a question in his honor on Wednesday night’s college show.

Unfortunately, not everyone knew the answer to his question. The following clip is going viral on social media on Wednesday night:

Babe Ruth is arguably the most-famous baseball player of all-time, so that wasn’t a terrible guess. Still, it’s a tough look.

Thankfully, the next competitor knew the right answer immediately.

Robinson played in the MLB from 1947-56. He played for the Brooklyn Dodgers and was a six-time All-Star. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1962.