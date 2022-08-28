Embarrassing Scott Frost Stat Goes Viral After Saturday's Loss

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Scott Frost era at Nebraska has been a wild ride for the fans of the Cornhuskers football program.

After losing seven one-score games during the 2021 season, it seemed like things couldn't get any worse. However, after opening as a double-digit favorite over Northwestern this weekend, things got worse.

The Huskers fell to the Wildcats by a final score of 31-28. The loss created an unfortunate trend for Scott Frost and company.

"Following the loss to Northwestern the Nebraska Cornhuskers have now lost its most recent attempt against every other team in the Big Ten West," a Nebraska reporter pointed out after the game.

Nebraska's next change to break the streak doesn't come until October 1 when the Huskers face off against Purdue.

Can they break the streak?