Eminem Reveals His Favorite Sports Announcer Of All-Time

Eminem performing on stage.LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Who’s the greatest sports announcer of all-time?

For Eminem, it was the man calling Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Al Michaels was on the call for NBC.

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56. Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent performed at halftime.

Following the game, Eminem met up with his favorite sportscaster.

The Detroit, Michigan native referred to Al Michaels as the “GOAT.” Eminem revealed that he’ll often watch bad games just so he can listen to Michaels calling them.

Video of the cool moment between Eminem and the NBC announcer was published on social media.

Eminem even put on his reporter hat and asked Michaels about his broadcasting future.

“I’ll be somewhere,” said Michaels, whose contract is reportedly expiring with NBC.

