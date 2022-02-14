Eminem Reveals His Favorite Sports Announcer Of All-Time

Who’s the greatest sports announcer of all-time?

For Eminem, it was the man calling Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Al Michaels was on the call for NBC.

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56. Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent performed at halftime.

Following the game, Eminem met up with his favorite sportscaster.

The Detroit, Michigan native referred to Al Michaels as the “GOAT.” Eminem revealed that he’ll often watch bad games just so he can listen to Michaels calling them.

Video of the cool moment between Eminem and the NBC announcer was published on social media.

Eminem calls Al Michaels the GOAT pic.twitter.com/U3TquvfEr6 — Eminem & Shady News (@ShadyFansite) February 14, 2022

Eminem even put on his reporter hat and asked Michaels about his broadcasting future.

“I’ll be somewhere,” said Michaels, whose contract is reportedly expiring with NBC.