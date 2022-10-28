Emmanuel Acho: Tua Tagovailoa Is Better Quarterback Than Justin Herbert

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho released a controversial take on Friday.

The former NFL player said he believes Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a better player than Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

Acho cited Tua's win-loss record as the main reason he has the edge over Herbert.

"Tua Tagovailoa is better than Justin Herbert. Simple," Acho said. "Tua has 17 wins and nine losses in his career. Justin Herbert has 19 wins and 20 losses — he's a losing quarterback."

Tua, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has one more year of NFL experience than Herbert. But Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has more starting experience.

Herbert is widely considered one of the brightest up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league. For the first couple year's of Tua's career, his inconsistency kept him out of that conversation.

Herbert currently has the lowest QBR of his career at 53.6. Tua currently has his highest at 72.6.

Who would you rather have on your roster?