Emmanuel Henderson, No. 2 Running Back, Announces Commitment

One of the top recruits in the 2022 class has announced his commitment – and it’s a big one.

Emmanuel Henderson, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, had scholarship offers from basically every major program in the country.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon.

Henderson, the No. 28 recruit in the country per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has committed to Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and others.

5-star RB Emmanuel Henderson chooses Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and others pic.twitter.com/v9FdAetEVn — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) March 13, 2021

Henderson explained his decision to Rivals.com.

“After the Georgia game, something really changed for me and I started thinking more and more about committing to Alabama,” said Henderson. “I had always liked them, and they were a top school for me, but that game changed things for me.

“I really saw how they used their backs, how their offense fits me, and I just saw the fit. That game is when things really shifted and I got a lot more for me with Alabama.”

This is Alabama’s fifth commitment in the 2022 class. The Crimson Tide now have commitments from a five-star running back and a five-star quarterback.