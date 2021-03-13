The Spun

Emmanuel Henderson, No. 2 Running Back, Announces Commitment

A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the top recruits in the 2022 class has announced his commitment – and it’s a big one.

Emmanuel Henderson, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, had scholarship offers from basically every major program in the country.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back announced his commitment on Saturday afternoon.

Henderson, the No. 28 recruit in the country per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has committed to Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and others.

Henderson explained his decision to Rivals.com.

“After the Georgia game, something really changed for me and I started thinking more and more about committing to Alabama,” said Henderson. “I had always liked them, and they were a top school for me, but that game changed things for me.

“I really saw how they used their backs, how their offense fits me, and I just saw the fit. That game is when things really shifted and I got a lot more for me with Alabama.”

This is Alabama’s fifth commitment in the 2022 class. The Crimson Tide now have commitments from a five-star running back and a five-star quarterback.


