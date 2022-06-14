Emmitt Smith Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Extremely Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Emmitt Smith isn't surprised that Deion Sanders is on his way to becoming a great college football head coach.

Smith saw it happening when he was teammates with Sanders over 20 years ago.

"He has been grooming himself and raising young kids to play the sport at the highest level," Smith said, via SI.com. "So, no, I'm not surprised. Deion brings something different to an organization like Jackson State and these young men that some coaches cannot even identify with because Nick Saban never played professional football, not at this level. None have played baseball and been a dual-sports guy like Deion."

Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 record last season with eight of those wins coming in conference play.

He also landed the top overall recruit in the country in Travis Hunter during the 2022 recruiting class.

If he's able to lead Jackson State to another double-digit win season, it won't be long until some Power 5 programs start calling him when they have vacancies.