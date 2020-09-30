Emmitt Smith Responds To Idea Of Coaching With Deion Sanders

Legendary NFL defensive back Deion Sanders is officially a college football head coach, but he won’t be joined by one of his former Dallas Cowboys teammates.

Sanders, who starred in the NFL from 1989-2005, is the head football coach at Jackson State in Mississippi.

There’s been some speculation about Sanders’ assistant coaching staff, with some suggesting that former NFL stars could join him in Mississippi.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith was asked about that possibility today during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

“No, no. I won’t,” Smith said today. “I sent Deion a quick note, asking him if he needed a running back coach, but I was really joking. I know he has a staff that he’s going to put together to help build that organization into something pretty nice. Something we can look back one day and say, ‘Wow. There is great talent all over the place.’

“I’m proud of the fact that he is at an HBCU school to where he can bring his years of life experiences and help continue to transform young people’s lives and minds at that level, and perhaps even turn the whole program around because of some of the athletes he may be able to attract to that particular school. It’s a wonderful thing. He’s a great guy, great Christian man, loves to fish and so forth. So he’s probably in the right spot.”

Congrats are in order for my brother and friend, @DeionSanders! You’ve worked hard to get to this point and I’m proud to see the work pay off. If you need a RB coach with some NFL experience… I know a guy! 😎 pic.twitter.com/vjQo0Cedvd — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) September 25, 2020

So, Emmitt won’t actually be joining Sanders at Jackson State, but maybe we’ll see him on the sideline during a game or two.