Emmitt Smith Reveals He Got A Special Tattoo Last Month

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as Smith prepares to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at Cowboys Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL's all-time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith, got a special tattoo last month.

The former Dallas Cowboys superstar got the number 18,355 inked on his body — representing the record number of yards he amassed during his 15-year NFL career (1990-2004).

The numbers 1,8,3,5,5 add up to equal his iconic No. 22 jersey number.

"I've been wanting to get a tattoo for many years," Smith said, per ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer. "It's just been weird in my head, 'Go ahead, do it. Go ahead.'"

The 53-year-old retired running back shared a video of himself getting the tattoo in Las Vegas last month.

Smith's 18,355-yard record is widely considered one of the most unbreakable NFL records. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in a record 11 seasons and won four rushing titles. He also ranks No. 2 all-time in rushing/receiving touchdowns with 175.

Like his record, this tattoo will stand the test of time and serve as a reminder of the run-first offense of years past.