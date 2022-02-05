Emoni Bates’ Father Provides Update On When He’ll Return

Emoni Bates will not be on the court when Memphis takes on the UCF Knights on Saturday.
Bates, a five-star forward, is dealing with a “biomechanicial” issue in his back and will need at least one more appointment with a specialist before he returns for the Tigers.
The good news is Bates’ back issue can be solved through treatment. Although, it’s currently unclear how long that treatment will take and when Bates will get back on the court.
“Elgin Bates tells CBS Sports that Emoni Bates will not play in Memphis’ game vs. UCF tonight,” reports Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. “Bates has “biomechancial” issues in his lower back, and has one more appt today before returning to Memphis. His specialist has been in communication with Memphis’ doctors.
“Elgin Bates said Emoni’s lower back issue “can be corrected with treatment” and cites that Emoni has grown an inch and a half since Memphis’ pro day in the fall. Will travel back to Memphis on Sunday. Emoni’s availibility to next play for the Tigers remains to-be-determined.”
— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 5, 2022
There’s speculation that Elgin Bates would prefer Emoni sit this season out and move on to the G-League or overseas basketball next year. Emoni won’t be eligible for the next NBA Draft because of his age.
However, Elgin shot down those rumors when speaking with Norlander.
“I have no clue what that’s about,” Elgin Bates said, via ESPN.com. “He’s been having pain and we’re going to figure out what’s going on.”
It’s unclear when Emoni will next suit up in a Memphis Tigers uniform.