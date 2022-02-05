Emoni Bates’ Father Provides Update On When He’ll Return

Emoni Bates will not be on the court when Memphis takes on the UCF Knights on Saturday.

Bates, a five-star forward, is dealing with a “biomechanicial” issue in his back and will need at least one more appointment with a specialist before he returns for the Tigers.

The good news is Bates’ back issue can be solved through treatment. Although, it’s currently unclear how long that treatment will take and when Bates will get back on the court.

“Elgin Bates tells CBS Sports that Emoni Bates will not play in Memphis’ game vs. UCF tonight,” reports Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. “Bates has “biomechancial” issues in his lower back, and has one more appt today before returning to Memphis. His specialist has been in communication with Memphis’ doctors.