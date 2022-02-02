Emoni Bates’ Father Refutes Report His Future At Memphis Is In Doubt

The Emoni Bates experiment in Memphis hasn’t exactly gone as planned.

Joining Penny Hardaway’s program as the No. 5 overall recruit in the nation, Bates was expected to have the Tigers poised as a possible NCAA Tournament contender this year. But despite these high expectations, Memphis is just 11-8 on the year and 5th in the American Athletic Conference.

According to college basketball insider Jake Fischer, Bates will not suit up for Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bearcats as his future with the program has “come into question.”

Sources: Emoni Bates will not play in Memphis' game at Cincinnati on Thursday, as his future with the program has suddenly come into question. Bates has been projected as a 2023 NBA Draft prospect and had previous contact with OTE and overseas opportunities. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 2, 2022

Since these reports came out, Emoni’s father, Elgin Bates, has come out to dispute the idea that his son’s collegiate future is in question.

According to college basketball insider Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Emoni has a doctors appointment in Michigan this week and intends on returning to the court for the Tigers as soon as possible. Bates missed multiple games with a finger injury earlier this year.

“I have no clue what that’s about,” the elder Bates said. “He’s been having pain and we’re going to figure out what’s going on.”

Elgin Bates tells CBS Sports that his son has a doctor's appt in Michigan this week and his intentions are to play again for Memphis as soon as he is cleared. "I have no clue what that's about," Bates said. "He's been having pain and we're going to figure out what's going on." https://t.co/F92YNdbzJm — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 2, 2022

Through 16 games and 13 starts this year, Emoni Bates is averaging 10.4 points per game on just 38.6 percent shooting from the field. As a 17-year-old freshman, he will not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2023.

The Tigers’ matchup against Cincinnati will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night. It’s currently unclear how many games Bates is expected to miss.