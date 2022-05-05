Emory Jones Makes Transfer Decision: Fans React

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 25: General view of action as the Arizona Wildcats kick off against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the college football game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has made his transfer decision. He's heading to the Pac-12.

Jones announced on Thursday that he's transferring to Arizona State to join Herm Edwards' program.

The Sun Devils lost Jayden Daniels, ASU's starter the last three seasons, to the transfer portal this offseason. He wound up transferring to LSU.

Jones figures to be Daniels' replacement this upcoming season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

"This seemed like the inevitable destination. Good luck to Emory out there. Arizona State is in a tough way right now," OnlyGators.com tweeted.

"Former #Gators QB headed to Arizona State to continue his college career with Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils," a fan said.

"ASU lands a commitment from Florida transfer QB Emory Jones. Started 12 games for the Gators last year: Completed 64.7% for 2,734 yards 19 TD/13 INT & ran for 758 & 4 TD. Has 2 seasons left," Brad Denny said.

"Just like we all thought a year ago, we’d be seeing a Bo Nix/Emory Jones battle in the PAC-12 by 2022," a fan tweeted.

"What a great spot he wound up at. This is as clear of a shot at another starting job at a Power Conference school as he could’ve possibly found," one fan wrote.

The Sun Devils went 8-5 overall and 6-3 in conference play last season.