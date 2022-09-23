Emotional Brad Stevens Reacts To "Twitter Speculation" Regarding Female Celtics Staffers

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens is concerned for his organization's female staff members amid rampant speculation on social media.

On Thursday, it was revealed that head coach Ime Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff. Immediately, fans on Twitter began speculating about which woman was on the other end of the affair.

Stevens gave an emotional speech calling out this "bulls--t" during a press conference on Friday.

"We have a lot of talented women in our organization," the former head coach said. "I thought yesterday was really hard on them. "Nobody can control Twitter speculation and rampant bullshit, but I do think we as an organization have a responsibility to make sure we're there to support them now. A lot of people were dragged unfairly into that."

Stevens said the one-year suspension for Udoka came as the result of a "long, thorough process."