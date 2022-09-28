Encouraging Video Of Steelers Star T.J. Watt Emerges

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

T.J. Watt is doing everything in his power to get back to playing ASAP.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher was going through some individual drills off to the side while the rest of his teammates were practicing.

Here's a video:

Watt got injured in the late stages of the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a partially torn pec and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Originally, it looked like he was going to be out for the season, but a second opinion showed that the injury wasn't as serious as some thought it was.

Pittsburgh's defense badly needs Watt back, based on how that unit has played the last two weeks. The run defense hasn't been as good and there's also been no pass rush.

He's still likely a few weeks away from returning, but it's great to see him back on the field and making progress.