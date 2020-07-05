Epic Photo Of Serena Williams, Daughter Is Going Viral

An epic photo of Serena Williams taking to the tennis court with her young daughter is going viral on social media.

Serena Williams, one of the most-dominant athletes of all-time, is as feared as it gets on the tennis court. And it looks like her young daughter could be following in her footsteps.

The 23-time grand slam champion posted some photos on Instagram of herself on the tennis court with her daughter, Olympia, who turns 3 in September.

Mother and daughter were wearing matching purple Nike outfits.

“I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!” Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, wrote in the caption section.

It doesn’t get much cuter than that.

Williams opened up about motherhood back in 2018, joking that she would not spend a day apart from her daughter until she was 18.

“We’re not spending a day apart until she’s eighteen,” Serena told Vogue. “Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls. Oh, my God, I loved my dolls.”

Williams, who married Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, is one Grand Slam away from the all-time record.