Eric Bieniemy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Patrick Mahomes

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has a word with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Just a few days ago, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a serious scare when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was tackled awkwardly against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key pulled Mahomes down awkwardly and he appeared to suffer a lower leg injury. After taking nearly a quarter off, Mahomes returned in the second half and played the rest of the game - with a significant limp.

However, days later, Mahomes is practicing for the Chiefs and doesn't appear to be hobbled by his ankle. His presence at practice has impressed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who marveled at the quarterback's progress.

"I want whatever he’s taking," Bieniemy said about Mahomes with a smile.

While he's practicing in full, it's highly unlikely Mahomes will be feeling 100-percent when the AFC title game kicks off. We'll have to wait and see if Mahomes at less than 100-percent is good enough for the Chiefs to defeat the Bengals.

Kansas City and Cincinnati kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.