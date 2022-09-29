Eric Bieniemy Has Honest Admission About Chiefs' Loss To Colts

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has a word with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got humbled against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

They came into that game as heavy favorites but learned that it's always "any given Sunday" when it comes to the NFL. They lost by three, 20-17, as it was a turnover-filled game for them.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy knows that they didn't deserve to win that game. He said as much to the media on Thursday afternoon.

"We got exactly what we deserved (vs. Colts), we got our asses kicked," Bieniemy said.

Seventeen points are the current season low for the Chiefs. They scored 14 of them in the first half against the Colts and could only muster a field goal in the second half.

They'll look to get back on track when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.