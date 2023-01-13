Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night.

Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for head-coaching gigs over the last several years but has not received an offer yet.

Bieniemy is seen as Andy Reid's right-hand man as they run the Chiefs' offense together. Bieniemy has done a great job developing Patrick Mahomes into arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

The Colts are looking for a new head coach after Jeff Saturday finished off the 2022 season as interim head coach. He took over back in October when Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich.

They'll likely have numerous other interviews before coming to their decision. We'll have to see what happens with it.