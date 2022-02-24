After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season.

Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.

Bieniemy has long been considered as a future NFL head coach, but he hasn’t had much luck over the past few offseasons. The 55-year-old assistant has landed head coaching interviews in each of the last four coaching cycles (14 interviews total).

“Great for the Chiefs, can’t help but feel disappointment for EB though. Overqualified, constant overachievement for himself and his team, both apparently not qualifications for head coaching opportunities,” one wrote.

“Thank god, but still should be a gosh damn head coach,” another added.

Hoping this is Bieniemy’s last year as an OC. He’s put in more than enough time. https://t.co/WpcqSwOvU5 — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) February 24, 2022

Bieniemy first joined Andy Reid’s Kansas City staff as a running backs coach in 2013. He was then promoted to his current offensive coordinator in 2018.

