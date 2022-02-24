The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts

Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season.

Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.

Bieniemy has long been considered as a future NFL head coach, but he hasn’t had much luck over the past few offseasons. The 55-year-old assistant has landed head coaching interviews in each of the last four coaching cycles (14 interviews total).

Fans from around the NFL world reacted to the Chiefs’ retention of their OC.

“Great for the Chiefs, can’t help but feel disappointment for EB though. Overqualified, constant overachievement for himself and his team, both apparently not qualifications for head coaching opportunities,” one wrote.

“Thank god, but still should be a gosh damn head coach,” another added.

Bieniemy first joined Andy Reid’s Kansas City staff as a running backs coach in 2013. He was then promoted to his current offensive coordinator in 2018.

Will Eric Bieniemy ever land a head coaching job?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.